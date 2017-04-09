Knieper Real Estate | Lake Granbury

The lake home at 409 Peninsula Court is located on a quiet street, just 30 miles southwest of Fort Worth. Situated on a large open cove of beautiful Lake Granbury, the exterior of the home is beautifully landscaped and sits high on a hill overlooking the lake. The home has both a two-car garage as well as an RV garage.
The main living area has great hardwood floors and large windows across the back. It opens to the gourmet kitchen. The kitchen features granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, double ovens and a large island with a sink and stove top, as well as a large breakfast bar.
The home has four large bedrooms and four and one-half bathrooms. The large master bedroom features its own fireplace as well as a large master suite with double vanities, a large walk-in shower, large corner tub, and large closet.
The lake house also boasts a downstairs great room with many built-ins, a separate game room (pool table included), a nice wet bar all overlooking the sparkling in-ground pool and spa, two full living areas, a game room, a private office and two floors.
Brilliant landscaping and extravagant rock walls enhance the back yard that gently slopes down to the water’s edge where the private boat dock features a large boat slip and cradle, plus jet ski lifts.
Call Knieper Real Estate at 817-219-0456 and schedule a private tour of the home, priced $685,000. To take an online tour visit www.WeSellGranbury.com.
Comments