Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Top Producers

North Texas’ hot housing market continues to break records — just like Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty agents. In the Southlake office, Jeff Watson and Cheryl Staley of the Jeff Watson Group are 2016’s Top Producing Team, with more than $45 million sold, and Carol Russo is 2016’s Top Individual Producer, with nearly $20 million sold.
For the Jeff Watson Group, strong relationships and continued strength in Westlake — plus growing their Southlake, Trophy Club and Keller markets — led to a 25-percent increase in overall business. Says Watson: “Twenty-sixteen was a great year for us, and it also marked Cheryl Staley’s first year as a full-time partner. We are grateful to our loyal clientele for the continued partnership in trusting us with their homes.”
Together, Watson and Staley bring 35-plus years of specialized experience, using a personal approach to sell homes at the highest-possible price in the least amount of time — while locating the perfect home or site for clients looking in Westlake, Vaquero, Southlake and Northeast Tarrant County.
For Carol Russo, it is an honor to be selected by her clients as the most qualified agent to help purchase or sell their most valuable asset: their home. “I am so proud to be part of the Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty brand,” she says, “which allows me to provide unmatched opportunities and resources to my clients.”
With an MBA in marketing, Carol makes each home sparkle to maximize the seller’s investment. The Southlake, Keller and Colleyville expert works closely with her sellers to prepare their homes for the market and a successful sale, bringing a proven group of staging, photography, lending and title professionals together to create a flawless experience. With more than 22 years of successful sales and negotiation experience, Russo delivers 24/7 personalized attention and a big-picture approach to generate exceptional results.
President and CEO Robbie Briggs independently owns and operates Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. For more top producers and information, go to briggsfreeman.com.
