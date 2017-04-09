Williams Trew | Cresson, TX

Joseph Berkes and Talia Lydick of Williams Trew Real Estate proudly present the beautiful property at 5800 Monroe Highway in quiet Cresson. Less than 30 minutes from Fort Worth, the listing features a custom home and multiple barns situated on an expansive 302 acres. The entire, manicured acreage is board fenced and cross fenced and contains several ponds throughout.
A winding gravel driveway leads to the three-bedroom, three-bath, main home at the heart of the property. This special position on the acreage makes for beautiful, sweeping vistas in every direction.
Indoors, the home features an open living, dining, kitchen and breakfast area with vaulted ceilings, custom stonework and two fireplaces – one in a sunken living room and another in the breakfast area. The home also includes a wet bar and large wine cellar. Surrounded with floor-to-ceiling windows, the wonderful, light-filled space is a great place to gather.
Outside, the home wraps around a private swimming pool, creating a special vantage point of the property’s pleasing views. A motor court and covered parking for three vehicles with plentiful space for recreational vehicles connects to the home.
Until recently, the property was an active horse farm with special care taken in the planning and placement of breeding, exercising and housing facilities for horses. Situated separately are the main barn, additional barns and horse facilities. A three-bedroom foreman’s or guest quarters and an additional upstairs apartment above the main barn creates ample space for extra help or visitors.
To schedule a private showing, contact Berkes at 817-266-1355 or Lydick at 817-692-4821.
