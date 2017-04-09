Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Arlington

Susan Garcia with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage would like to present the three-bedroom, two-bathroom, open concept home at 6415 Willowstone Trail, with granite island, breakfast bar and a window over the sink in the kitchen and a two-car garage.
Natural light abounds throughout the home, and features include rich wood laminate, ample storage, a sitting area in the master bedroom which is split from secondary bedrooms.The master bath has a dual sink vanity, separate shower, garden tub and nice- sized closet as well. The office can be used as a second living area.
The home’s exterior was painted in 2016, and the air conditioning system, roof and gutters were replaced in 2016. The microwave and dishwasher were replaced in 2014.
Outside, there are two patio areas, full gutters, an 8- by 10-foot storage building. The neighborhood includes a community pool and playground.
The home is close to TCC and easily accessible to freeways. Contact Susan Garcia with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 214-693-5356 for more information.
