Burt • Ladner Real Estate

The home at 5776 Forest Highlands Drive is located on an oversized private lot with incredible views. The home has been professionally decorated with designer colors so it is elegant and inviting. An open concept between the living area, dining area and kitchen is great for entertaining large or small groups. The spectacular living room has a marble fireplace and overlooks the outdoor area and golf course. The dining room has floor-to-ceiling pocket doors and two hidden doors providing ample storage. Flanking the dining area, a gourmet kitchen has Carrera marble, top of the line stainless appliances, a breakfast bar as well as an additional dining area. All of the entertaining areas have hand-scraped hardwood floors.
The home has two master suites- one upstairs and one downstairs. The upstairs master bath boasts Crema marble on counter tops and floor, designer cabinets, an oversized steam shower and a beautiful freestanding tub with a view. Two additional bedrooms share a bath upstairs. A second living area upstairs has fabulous views and floor-to-ceiling built-ins. Adjoining the living area is a flex room which could be used for additional living or an office. The lot measures over a half-acre with a saltwater pool, ample play space, and a three-car garage.
The home is priced $795,000. For additional information contact Suzanne Burt at 817-882-6698, 817-996-4838 or suzanne@burtladner.com, or Laura Ladner 817-882-6640, 817-832-4732 or laura@burtladner.com.
