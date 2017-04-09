Ebby Halliday Realtors | Mansfield

The elegant French County home at 1611 Valleywood Trail is nestled on 1.5 acres in the quiet gated Arbors of Creekwood community. Kathy Lakatta and Ebby Halliday Realtors are offering the home for $1,059,000. Lush landscaping and native trees fill the beautiful grounds while neighborhood walking trails and a park are found nearby.
The floorplan features a three-way bedroom split downstairs. One wing features a separate bathroom, bedroom and an additional room for crafts or living space. Another bedroom and bath are found on the other side of the home. The master suite with wonderful views hosts a luxurious bath and separate dressing area, beautiful finish out and fantastic closet.
The gourmet kitchen opens to the breakfast area and flows into a large game room and media room with a full bar. The delightful space has doors leading to the spacious patio area. The formal dining includes a butler’s pantry, serving area and wine room. Additional distinguishing highlights include a beautiful study, four fireplaces, jetted tub, and steam room. Upstairs accommodates two bedrooms with private baths, a small living area, desk area, exercise room and second utility room.
The open floor plan is designed for entertaining with French doors staged perfectly across the back of the home opening to an enormous outdoor entertaining space with cooking area and fireplace overlooking the pool and private lake.
The neighborhood is centrally located in Mansfield with schools close by. Contact Lakatta at 817-905-3229 for a private showing or visit http://www.1611Valleywood.ebby.com for additional information and pictures.
