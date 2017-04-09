Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Martha Williams and Williams Trew Real Estate are proud to offer the one-story Mediterranean home at 632 Deloache Street in gated Westworth Park, across the street from Shady Oaks Golf Course. Located on a corner lot, the home features approximately 2,900 square feet with three bedrooms, three and one-half baths, an office area off the laundry room and a two-car garage.
Enter through a gracious courtyard with fire pit and built-in grill that opens from the living and dining areas. The gourmet kitchen includes granite counter tops, a large breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, built-in refrigerator and gas cooktop. The spacious master suite has dual vanities, a walk-in shower, jetted tub, custom closet system, sitting area and French doors that lead to another patio and small yard. There are two additional bedrooms each with their own bath. Other features include gorgeous travertine floors, plantation shutters, crown molding, gas fireplace and separate laundry room with sink.
The home is offered for $869,000 and will be open Sunday, April 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. Contact Williams at 817-570-9401 for more information or to schedule a private showing. To view additional photos or take the virtual tour, visit www.WilliamsTrew.com.
Comments