Virginia Cook Realtors | Fort Worth

Offered at $624,900, Alden Karotkin and Virginia Cook Realtors are excited to present 3800 Shelby Drive. The updated home is located in the Westcliff area of Fort Worth within walking distance of TCU, the Colonial Country Club and Tanglewood Elementary School.
Situated on a corner lot shaded by aged trees, the elegant three-bedroom, three-bath home is framed by a manicured lawn and welcomes all with a charming front porch.
The home’s light and bright interior features large floor-to-ceiling windows, a serene color palette and rich wood floors flowing through the living room with a stone fireplace and formal dining room.
At the heart of the home, a den with built-ins and a wall of windows and glass doors opening to the backyard patio adjoins the up-to-the-minute kitchen. The kitchen features top-of-the-line stainless appliances, a gas stove, granite counters, plentiful storage, tile backsplash and a dining bar.
A billiard-sized playroom could also serve as a fourth bedroom. Granite counters and more wood floors can be found throughout the house, including the beautifully updated baths loaded with amenities.
The master suite is enveloped by windows and ramps up the luxury with new carpeting and an amazing bath with a large glass shower and separate tub.
The back yard features a fenced/raised vegetable garden.
The home will be open Sunday, April 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. For a private showing, contact Karotkin at 817-319-1325 or akarotkin@virginiacook.com. For additional information visit https://www.virginiacook.com/for-sale/mls-13551052-3800-shelby-drive-fort-worth-tx-76109.
