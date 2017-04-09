Knieper Real Estate | Lipan

Located in a farm and ranch community and situated between Granbury and Fort Worth sits the home at 249 S. Caddo Street, an old world cottage built in 1940 sitting on over 12-acres. The beautiful little house sits far enough off the road to be private and has some great old trees surrounding it. The almost 2,588 square-foot home is made of beautiful Texas Stone and has two nice porches on each side of the house. The grand foyer has parquet wood floors, wood and stone arches and beautiful crown moldings.
Just off the foyer is the oversized great room, currently utilized as a dining room, which features towering ceilings and a loft window looking down on it from the bonus room above. Hardwood floors adorn the home and large windows allow natural light in. The main living area features a beautiful stone wood burning stove, creating a cozy atmosphere.
Just past the living room is a custom gourmet kitchen with a working island, beautiful tile counter tops, a large breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and large gas range. A bonus study nook is located just off the kitchen/living area or the breakfast nook.
The fantastic property features two large downstairs bedrooms and a large downstairs master bathroom. The custom wood stairs lead to a large loft room, as well as a private bath and another bonus room with the window overlooking the great room.
The property includes a large barn and shop area, animal fencing, raised garden beds and a large stock pond. Located just a short drive from Fort Worth, the home is priced $325,000. Call the Knieper Team at 817-219-0456 for an appointment or visit www.KnieperTeam.com for more information.
