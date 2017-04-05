Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Keller ISD

The home at 7779 Beaver Head is a three-bedroom, two-bath starter home with a two-car garage located within the Keller school district in the established neighborhood of Park Glen.
The formal living and dining room areas open into the updated kitchen, which features granite counter tops, an undermount stainless steel sink, smooth cooktop range, tiled backsplash, breakfast bar, and cabinets that were replaced in recent years.
The spacious family room has a decorative corner gas starter fireplace and overlooks the large covered patio area in the back yard.
The lovely master bedroom has an attached bathroom that features two separate vanities, walk-in shower and separate tub.
Wood-look laminate flooring adorns most of the rooms in the home. Additional features include rear parking, sprinkler systems, garage door openers, a gas water heater, ceiling fans and thermo windows.
Nearby are community greenbelts, jogging and bike paths, several parks and playgrounds, private ponds, and tennis courts. The home is conveniently located in the Alliance Corridor and close to schools, shopping, restaurants, with easy access to major freeways and airports.
For more information or to schedule a showing, contact the Anderson Team of Coldwell Banker Residential at 817-741-2701 or visit the website www.andersonteamrealestate.com.
