Real Estate

April 5, 2017 12:00 AM

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Southlake

Trish Waters and Coldwell Banker are pleased to present 817 Giverny Lane, a beautiful, five-bedroom, five-bath, north-facing home, custom built in 2014. Located on a beautiful lot across from the neighborhood park with playground, the home offers a spacious, open floor plan with about 4,844 well-planned square feet and is priced at $1,025,000.

The entry opens to a private study with fireplace and street view. Also near is a step-down wine area with iron gate and a barrel ceiling dining room, great for entertaining. A large granite eat-in island serves as the focal point of the kitchen which is equipped with high-end appliances. The kitchen overlooks the breakfast area and family room and offers views of the back yard.

The master suite with very large closet, and a guest bedroom are on the main level. Three additional bedrooms with three baths are upstairs, along with a large second floor game room with wet bar that opens to the media room.

Other features include gorgeous wood floors, plantation shutters, custom built-ins, great storage, and recent interior paint. The exterior is highlighted by a large back yard with covered patio and gas line for grill, a three-car garage with epoxy floors and more smart storage.

In addition, the Carillon community offers lifestyle living with a spectacular resort-style pool, pavilion, parks, playground, basketball, a private “catch and release” lake and picturesque walking paths. The home is located in the Southlake Carroll school district and is a very short distance from Southlake Town Square, with close access to Dallas and Fort Worth routes, just minutes from D/FW International Airport.

Contact Trish Waters directly at 817-253-3795 or 5waters@verizon.net for more information and to arrange a private showing. Visit www.coldwellbankerhomes.com for additional properties available, plus community and school information.

Related content

Real Estate

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Soar over Big Sur and Pebble Beach in this breathtaking drone video

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos