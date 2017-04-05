Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Southlake

Trish Waters and Coldwell Banker are pleased to present 817 Giverny Lane, a beautiful, five-bedroom, five-bath, north-facing home, custom built in 2014. Located on a beautiful lot across from the neighborhood park with playground, the home offers a spacious, open floor plan with about 4,844 well-planned square feet and is priced at $1,025,000.
The entry opens to a private study with fireplace and street view. Also near is a step-down wine area with iron gate and a barrel ceiling dining room, great for entertaining. A large granite eat-in island serves as the focal point of the kitchen which is equipped with high-end appliances. The kitchen overlooks the breakfast area and family room and offers views of the back yard.
The master suite with very large closet, and a guest bedroom are on the main level. Three additional bedrooms with three baths are upstairs, along with a large second floor game room with wet bar that opens to the media room.
Other features include gorgeous wood floors, plantation shutters, custom built-ins, great storage, and recent interior paint. The exterior is highlighted by a large back yard with covered patio and gas line for grill, a three-car garage with epoxy floors and more smart storage.
In addition, the Carillon community offers lifestyle living with a spectacular resort-style pool, pavilion, parks, playground, basketball, a private “catch and release” lake and picturesque walking paths. The home is located in the Southlake Carroll school district and is a very short distance from Southlake Town Square, with close access to Dallas and Fort Worth routes, just minutes from D/FW International Airport.
Contact Trish Waters directly at 817-253-3795 or 5waters@verizon.net for more information and to arrange a private showing. Visit www.coldwellbankerhomes.com for additional properties available, plus community and school information.
Comments