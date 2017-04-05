Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Keller ISD

Rachelle Hearrell and the Colleyville office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage are proud to present the home at 321 Farm View Trail, located within the popular Harmonson Farms neighborhood. The beautiful home is located within walking distance to the neighborhood elementary school and middle school in the Keller Independent School District.
The five-bedroom, four and one-half bath home is complete with a decorative tiled entry, and hand-scraped wood floors in the spacious formal dining room and study. The oversized downstairs bedroom with full bath would be great for visitors, or even a craft room. The downstairs powder bath has a separate door to the pool area, convenient for keeping those wet feet from running through the house.
The kitchen is well appointed with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a gas cooktop, a large pantry, and a lovely view to the garden from the sink. The kitchen opens to the roomy breakfast area and the spacious family room complete with a cozy stone fireplace.
The owners retreat is conveniently located on the first floor. It is spacious enough for a nice sitting area, a soaking tub with separate shower, two sinks, and a large walk-in closet.
Three additional bedrooms and two bathrooms are located on the second level. Also included on the second level is a bright and inviting entertaining area large enough for a pool table, and theater room with projector and screen included. Also of note is the oversized three-car garage with a work bench area.
The home, built in 2006, is just over 4,200 square feet (per tax records) and is offered at $575,000. It will be open Sunday, April 9 from noon to 2 p.m. For more information or to schedule a showing, call Hearrell at 817-846-4925 or Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 817-503-4000.
