Why Home Inspections Aren’t Only for Buyers

Most people associate inspections with buying a house, but sellers can benefit from them, too.
Why? Because a home inspection identifies deficiencies with your property, some of which you may not be aware of.
Get there first
An inspection will give you a better understanding of conditions that may be discovered by the buyer's inspector. It gives you time to correct conditions before a buyer even has a chance to ask for a concession. Eliminating problems ahead of time, even minor ones, also lets potential buyers focus on what’s right about the property instead of what needs repair.
Know exactly what to fix
Inspection reports explain the nature of needed repairs, often with photographs that show the problem. If you decide to correct a condition, the detail found in the report can be of great assistance whether you’re fixing it yourself or explaining to the plumber what needs to be done.
“I have nothing to hide”
Providing potential buyers with a recent inspection of your home is a good-faith gesture that shows forthrightness. Such a gesture might make buyers more comfortable submitting an offer, knowing their own inspection won’t likely discover hazards or major systems in need of immediate repair.
Inspectors are neutral
You can tell buyers that your home’s in good shape, or you can show them a report from a licensed inspector that tells them your home’s in good shape. Which source will they trust more?
Make sure the price is right
A thorough inspection and report regarding the condition of your home can help you and your Realtor arrive at a fair asking price—and defend it.
If you decide to get a seller’s inspection, here are some questions to ask before you hire an inspector:
- Are you licensed in Texas?
- What’s your fee?
- What does your inspection include and exclude?
- How long will the inspection take, and can I attend it? (Be wary of an inspector who doesn't want you around.)
- What will your report look like?
- How do you inspect the roof?
- Do you have a list of references?
- If I make repairs based on your report, is there a fee to re-inspect the house?
Remember that an inspector’s job is to find problems, not fix them. If the inspector finds a problem with your house's wiring, call an electrician. Watch out for any inspector who finds a plumbing problem and immediately tells you that he's a plumber.
Also, if you’re made aware of a defect in your home, make sure you identify that problem on your seller’s disclosure. Your Realtor can explain how the disclosure works as well as provide advice on inspections and selling your home. You can also visit TexasRealEstate.com to learn more about the selling process.
