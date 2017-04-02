Williams Trew | Eagle Mountain Lake

Located on the open water of Eagle Mountain Lake, 10043 Lakeside Drive is located within the gated golf and lakefront community of The Resort on Eagle Mountain. The beautiful stone and stucco, zero-lot-line home is situated on “The Island,” and includes a boat slip within walking distance at the neighboring marina.
Built in 2013, the almost 3,318 square foot home opens to beautiful, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and walls of windows. The open concept floor plan takes full advantage of the panoramic views of Eagle Mountain Lake.
The home offers four bedrooms with the master down, three and one-half bathrooms. It has been beautifully appointed with fine details including crown molding and plantation shutters in all bedrooms.
At the heart of the home is the gourmet kitchen, with its large island, granite counter tops and professional grade, stainless steel appliances. A butler’s pantry connects the kitchen with the formal dining area. There are three separate living areas, one up and two down, with a beautiful stone fireplace in the main family room.
The waterfront home boasts great outdoor living spaces. The covered patio and deck face the back yard, with a walkway which leads down to the lake. Enjoy beautiful views from the upstairs balcony, or the solitude of the lovely interior courtyard.
Offered at $587,000, the home may be viewed at www.williamstrew.com. To schedule a private showing, contact Debbie Petty at debbie.petty@williamstrew.com or Lyle Reid at lyle.reid@williamstrew.com.
