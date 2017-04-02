Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Top Producer

With more than $15 million sold last year, Carley J. Moore is recognized as Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty’s 2016 Top Individual Producer in Fort Worth. It was a remarkable year for the agent — who not only exceeded her professional goals but also welcomed her first child.
Moore is elated “to have achieved the No. 1 Individual Top Producer award in the same year that I experienced such a personal, life-changing event,” she said. “I celebrate my daughter and how she makes me want to be a better person, daily.”
Consistently referred by her loyal clientele, Moore thrives on relationships. She raises the bar in client service by staying active in the local community while expanding her presence in Fort Worth’s top neighborhoods. Moore credits Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty for taking her full-service approach to the next level.
“I’m able to connect clients, family and friends to agents in other parts of the country,” Moore said, “which is a wonderful value-added benefit to taking care of clients’ real-estate needs beyond the local market.”
Focused on continued growth and success both personally and professionally, Moore has her sights set on another exciting year at the luxury leader in North Texas, saying, “I have the most amazing clients who graciously think of me first when someone needs a real-estate referral. My business is built upon — and maintained by — those referrals. It’s an honor to be recognized among the best in the industry.”
President and CEO Robbie Briggs independently owns and operates Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information, go to briggsfreeman.com.
Comments