Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Five reasons to hire a Realtor

Now more than ever, buyers and sellers need guidance from an experienced real-estate professional. According to the real-estate-education experts at Keeping Current Matters, these are just some of the reasons why, thanks to rising home prices.
1. According to Keeping Current Matters, there are more than 230 possible actions that could take place during a real-estate transaction. Buyers and sellers need an expert to lead the way from start to finish.
2. What about all the paperwork? A real-estate professional is an expert in the market and can guide buyers and sellers through the stacks of state-regulated paperwork necessary to make a transaction a reality.
3. Negotiations: From the buyer who wants the best deal possible to the home-inspection companies to the appraiser, there are at least 11 different people who sellers will have to be knowledgeable about and answer to during the process. A real estate agent is an expert at this.
4. What is the home really worth? According to the National Association of Realtors, in 2016, the typical For Sale By Owner home sold for $185,000 — compared to $245,000 among agent-assisted home sales.
5. What is going on in the market? Hiring an agent who has a finger on the pulse of the market will make the buying or selling experience an educated one. Realtors will tell the truth — not just what they think buyers and sellers want to hear.
President and CEO Robbie Briggs independently owns and operates Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. For expert tips, home listings and more, go to briggsfreeman.com.
