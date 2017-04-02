Knieper Realty Inc. | Lake Granbury

Situated on beautiful Lake Granbury, the five-bedroom, four- and one-half bathroom home at 212 Peninsula Court sits on a quiet street just a short drive from downtown Granbury. The one-of-a-kind retreat is only 29 miles from Fort Worth and sits on one of the best locations on Lake Granbury.
Custom built to impress, the home has great curb appeal with beautiful white brick and incredible landscaping. Inside are lovely hardwood floors, large windows with views of the lake, and a great floorplan with an oversized master suite. The master bath features a center room jet tub, large walk-in shower, as well as dual vanities and ample storage space.
Downstairs is a large den area equipped with a wood burning fireplace and a private wet bar with access out to the patio/pool area. The home has recessed can lighting, ceiling fans throughout, and a great flow for entertaining guests.
Out back are multiple patio areas, a large upstairs balcony, a private hot tub, and a gorgeous custom pool looking out at the beauty of the lake. The pool features a waterfall that cascades down from the hot tub. At water’s edge, a private boat dock houses summer water toys.
Call the Knieper Team at 817-219-0456 to schedule a private tour of the home, being offered at $525,000 or visit www.WeSellGranbury.com for more information.
