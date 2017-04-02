Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Nestled back from the street at 5221 Byers Avenue, the sophisticated, yet comfortable and inviting home is very private and well maintained with ample parking.
The townhome-style is a reminder of a charismatic home in Charleston or Savannah. Iron gates lead from courtyard to an impressive entry with a staircase. The living room has many built-in shelves to showcase books and collectables. From French doors, the patio area is visible with an inviting outdoor kitchen. The outdoor space serves as another living and entertaining area.
The gourmet kitchen, open to the family room, boasts a six-burner gas stove, high-end refrigerator, pot filler, warming drawer, wine refrigerator, and an oversized island providing ample workspace. The kitchen overlooks the patio and outdoor living area. The nearby formal dining room has a cozy fireplace.
The master bedroom and two other bedrooms are upstairs. The large master has a handsome, updated bath area, with large walk-in closets. Another nice bedroom has a Jack-and-Jill bath with a smaller bedroom next to it. Lovely plantation shutters are in many rooms.
The charming and gracious home has three bedrooms, two and one-half baths, a two-car garage and is priced $619,000.
Visit www.williamstrew.com for a virtual tour of the home, or call Billie Cooke at 817-343-0314.
