Helen Painter Group Realtors | Fort Worth

The stunning home at 2424 Winton Terrace East emanates Southern charm with porticos and balconies offering tranquil views of the park, sparkling pool and back yard. The home lies within the outer Park Hill horseshoe.
Built in 2004, the home is characteristically a Park Hill classic with tall ceilings, grand rooms, hardwood floors, and gorgeous moldings. The home features an open kitchen and beamed great room. The upstairs hosts three bedrooms and two baths, a great room and media center.
Downstairs features include a richly appointed study, a formal dining that opens to a second living area, a chef’s kitchen, impressive great room, and a guest bath and master suite that are both spacious and intimate. A stacked stone woodburning fireplace, 48-inch commercial gas range, built-in top-of-the line refrigerator, plantation shutters, upstairs beverage center, built-in desk-study area, surround sound, and incredible windows are a few other features. The pebbled pool and spa are surrounded by tiered landscaping, enough lawn for a pet and that enviable covered patio so as to enjoy the outdoors in all of Texas weather.
A third floor is accessed via a stairway behind a second floor door. The current attic space of 342 square feet could easily become a study and may enjoy the best view from the home.
Offered for sale by Helen Painter Group, Realtors for $1,100,000, the home will be open Sunday, April 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. For a private viewing, contact Debbie Norris at 817-996-5249.
