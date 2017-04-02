Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | New on the Market

The spring market has sprung — and how — with Tarrant County listings popping up like gorgeous flowers. The residences below are just some of the freshest picks from the expert agents of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty.
An exquisite Crestmont beauty, 1410 Washington Terrace has incredible designer finishes and charm galore. The beautiful formal rooms each have a fireplace. The gourmet kitchen is well-equipped, with marble counters, top-of-the-line appliances and a butler’s pantry. The open family room has a marble wet bar. The master retreat is private, with a living area and dual dressing areas. Three additional bedrooms and bathrooms are upstairs. Outside includes a covered patio and a sparkling pool with an attached spa and a water feature. The home is listed by John Zimmerman for $1,999,000.
Number 2004 is a stunning contemporary condominium at the Omni Residences of Fort Worth, at 1301 Throckmorton Street. A 10-foot, floor-to-ceiling window showcases spectacular views of Fort Worth — while inside, the elegant simplicity of the masterpiece creates a sanctuary for its lucky new owner. The perks are impressive, too: a private lobby, a 24-hour concierge, a rooftop pool, access to the amenities at Omni hotel and much more. The home is listed by Allison Hayden and Michelle Perry for $920,000.
The home at 2560 Cockrell Avenue is an architectural masterpiece with four bedrooms, three baths and guest quarters. Other details include inlaid hardwoods, custom ceiling treatments, ornate moldings, custom lighting, surround sound, two gas fireplaces and a gourmet kitchen. The spa-like master suite includes a custom closet, steam shower and rooftop oasis. The fabulous 538-square-foot guest quarters include built-in Murphy beds, a kitchenette and a full bath. Professionally landscaped grounds and two-car garage complete the home, listed by Leigh Crates for $750,000.
