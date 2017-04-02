Knieper Realty Inc. | Granbury

Located just 30 minutes southwest of Fort Worth in the lake front community of Granbury, sits 613 Summerlin Drive. The home sits on almost one and one-half acres of heavily treed property with ample shade and great landscaping, all situated in the Summerlin neighborhood.
The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home has a wide open floorplan with custom stained concrete floors, high ceilings, large windows, and an oversized living area that leads to a gourmet chef’s kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with beautiful custom white cabinets, granite counter tops, a working island and a great breakfast bar. Stone accents on the breakfast bar match the custom fireplace in the living room.
A large massive laundry room has a sink, bonus refrigerator and ample cabinet and counter space. There is a nice mud room for entering and exiting the back and an oversized bonus room that stretches above the garage on the second floor. Each bedroom is designed for ample room and great light from custom windows. The master suite boasts a private master bath with a large garden tub, walk-in shower and dual vanities as well as an extra-large closet. The home also has a private study just off the main living area.
Outdoors is a custom swimming pool enclosed by a beautiful wrought-iron fence and room to run and play. The home features an attached two-car garage as well as a detached three-car garage and shop area.
The home is offered for $449,000. Call the Knieper Team at 817-219-0456 to schedule a private tour or visit www.WeSellGranbury.com for more information. Knieper Real Estate services all of Hood County, Tarrant County, Somerville County, Erath County, Parker County and more.
Comments