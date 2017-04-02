Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

Cecile Montgomery and Burt Ladner Real Estate are pleased to present 6725 Trinity Landing Drive North. The home is located in Bellaire Park North off Bryant Irvin Road and Bellaire Drive South, south of I-20. Bellaire Park North is close to Chisholm Trail Parkway as well as I-20 and Bryant Irvin Road parks, and walking and biking trails are conveniently close in the neighborhood.
The elegant home sits on an oversized, landscaped lot, and features high ceilings, hardwood floors, beautiful moldings, trim detail, spacious rooms, generous closets and storage.
Possessing about 5,127 square feet of living space according to an appraisal, the home contains five large bedrooms, four and one-half bathrooms, three living areas and two dining areas. A three-car garage with storage areas and additional parking are at the rear of the home.
Downstairs the living room and dining room are open to each other. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a separate island and adjoining breakfast room. The kitchen, breakfast room and den all have wonderful views of the back yard and sparkling pool. The downstairs master bedroom has a sitting area and adjoining master bathroom. The master bathroom has a separate shower, jetted tub, large walk-in closet and linen closet. A half bath for guests and a utility room are also downstairs.
Upstairs are a second master bedroom, three additional bedrooms, three full bathrooms, very large storage closets and game/media room with its own sound system. The downstairs rooms and back yard also have a sound system for individual rooms or entire areas.
The back yard features live oak trees, palm trees, Japanese maples, crepe myrtles and roses. A relaxing pool with adjoining spa, large covered patio and separate workshop or storage building with electricity are also in the back yard.
For more information about the home, priced $593,000 and open Sunday, April 2 from 2 to 4 p.m., contact Montgomery at Burt Ladner Real Estate at 817-882-6688 or 817-992-9620 or visit www.burtladner.com.
