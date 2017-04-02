Moore Real Estate | Weatherford

Charlotte Regan of Moore Real Estate is pleased to present the listing at 157 Scenic Ridge Drive. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac away from city noise, the home boasts over 5,700 square feet, three bedrooms, three full baths and two-half baths, two living areas, and a three-car garage.
The home features a circle drive, manicured landscaping, and stone front walkway. The heavily treed 16- and one-half acre property provides extraordinaire privacy. As the front doors open to the main hallway, the 17-foot Romanesque Groin vault ceilings foreshadow the grandeur of the home.
Opening from the foyer, the main living room shares archways to the master suite and kitchen. Three arched doors offer a view of the veranda and gardens. Passing through the archway into the kitchen, the eight-foot granite island is a great prepping area.
Approaching the master suite, handcrafted Spanish design entry doors guard the restful space. An impressive two-story master closet will hold an abundance of clothes. The master bathroom features Brazilian brown rainforest marble counter tops and seashell sinks, a circular shower, natural lighting from high, tile-cased windows, overhead rain showerhead, and tumbled travertine tile walls.
On the second floor is a more private living room with a one-half bath and windowed niches.
The veranda offers ample space for outdoor entertaining with an outdoor kitchen, granite bar top, and amazing garden views.
For a private showing, contact Regan at 817-946-8823. For additional photos, visit www.mooreforsale.com.
