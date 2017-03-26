Pecan Plantation | Granbury

Pecan Plantation is a gated country club community with country club amenities located a short drive southwest of Fort Worth. Pecan Plantation is surrounded by 17 miles of the Brazos River, nestled among a 1,500-acre active pecan orchard.
Park Place is the newest phase of development in Pecan Plantation. Centrally located within the community, Park Place is highlighted by a four-acre water feature surrounded by a walking trail and a tree-lined park. Home sites on the water feature and park area are 75- to 80-feet wide. Larger home sites that are 100-feet wide are available off the park area. Park Place is completed with concrete streets, water and sewer service, underground electric and AT&T services. Prices start at $49,000.
Park Place home sites are currently available to individuals and builders. There is a minimum 2,200 square footage required to build. Buyers have the flexibility to secure a lot to build on at a later time. Anthony Estate Homes has several new homes under construction in Park Place starting at $364,900.
Pecan Plantation offers homeowners a secure, gated community, a peaceful lifestyle and lower property taxes. Property owners enjoy full use of all homeowner association-owned amenities including an 18-hole golf course, six lighted tennis courts, two swimming pools, access to Lake Granbury, three parks on the Brazos River, ball fields, community center, and a walking trail.
In addition to Pecan Plantation, The Nutcracker Golf and Fitness Club provides an additional 18-hole golf course and a fitness center in the community. Private memberships to The Nutcracker are available at different levels.
Plantation Properties, Inc. has real estate offerings including new and existing homes, Park Place and Airpark lots. Contact a Plantation Properties Realtor at 817-910-9195 to schedule a visit. For more information, visit www.pecanplantation.com.
Comments