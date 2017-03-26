The Ranches at Shelby Ridge | Hico, Texas

Quiet, peaceful, and scenic best describe The Ranches at Shelby Ridge, located ten minutes south of downtown Hico. On Saturday, April 1, new barndominium shells on a 15-acre homesite will be available for purchase at $119,900.
The sprawling ranch offers a country retreat, where buyers can enjoy ranch ownership without leaving the conveniences of the city behind. The area features rolling elevations, spectacular views, an abundance of wildlife, and a great spot for all types of country recreation – fishing, bird watching, hunting, and ATVing.
Property highlights include beautiful 10- to 30-acre ranches, spectacular Hill Country and ridgeline views, ag exempt taxes, county electric and county road access, and prime location - a short drive to Dallas/Fort Worth. Buyers can build now or build later and choose a preferred builder. Sellers are offering land financing.
Only a limited number of 10-to 30-acre ranches available for sale. Call 877-701-3337 to schedule a visit or learn more at www.ShelbyRidgeTX.com.
Comments