Real Estate

March 26, 2017 12:00 AM

The Ranches at Shelby Ridge | Hico, Texas

Quiet, peaceful, and scenic best describe The Ranches at Shelby Ridge, located ten minutes south of downtown Hico. On Saturday, April 1, new barndominium shells on a 15-acre homesite will be available for purchase at $119,900.

The sprawling ranch offers a country retreat, where buyers can enjoy ranch ownership without leaving the conveniences of the city behind. The area features rolling elevations, spectacular views, an abundance of wildlife, and a great spot for all types of country recreation – fishing, bird watching, hunting, and ATVing.

Property highlights include beautiful 10- to 30-acre ranches, spectacular Hill Country and ridgeline views, ag exempt taxes, county electric and county road access, and prime location - a short drive to Dallas/Fort Worth. Buyers can build now or build later and choose a preferred builder. Sellers are offering land financing.

Only a limited number of 10-to 30-acre ranches available for sale. Call 877-701-3337 to schedule a visit or learn more at www.ShelbyRidgeTX.com.

Related content

Real Estate

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Soar over Big Sur and Pebble Beach in this breathtaking drone video

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos