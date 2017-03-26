Village Homes | Fort Worth

Walkability, location and value are hallmarks of the Village Home townhomes available for move-in on Wimberly Street in Linwood Park. The last four years have seen immense change in the once tornado-ravaged area of Linwood Park, and Village Homes continues to be at the forefront of the transition. With many town homes built and sold, opportunities to live, play and work in Linwood may be narrowing.
Village Homes has four immediately available residences in the heart of the thriving, walkable neighborhood close to downtown and near the West Seventh Street corridor. The townhomes at 212, 214, 216, and 220 Wimberly Street feature two-story, three-bedroom, classically designed and open floorplans with large closets and modern finishes. Attached two-car, rear entry garages allow residents the ease of parking on site, while being able to walk quickly to a favorite restaurant or movie theater close by.
Village Homes’ featured showcase furnished home at 220 Wimberly will be open for tour on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. In addition, special incentives are offered to buyers through April 3.
The company is offering a one-time, rate buy-down assistance program to realize the record low interest rates of the last year. To discuss purchasing or touring townhomes immediately available, contact Madison Hogue at 214-682-6599.
For more information, see the ad in Star-Telegram real estate section on Sunday March 26, call 817-737-3377, or visit www.homesofcharacter.com.
Comments