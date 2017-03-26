Ladera Mansfield | Grand Opening

Ladera Mansfield will host a grand opening Friday, March 31st and Saturday, April 1st from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 2nd from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Ladera Mansfield is a 50-plus active adult, lock-and-leave community consisting of 186 homes and a 4,500 square foot activity center located in Mansfield. All seven styles of homes offer a single-story design, spacious open floor plans, exceptional outdoor living space as well as multiple options for custom finish-out. An optional second story is available for those that desire a little more space.
The lock-and-leave community provides exterior maintenance of lawn and landscape, offering freedom from many of the hassles, costs and hours of time spent on outdoor maintenance. Water wells will provide for landscaping needs so water restrictions are not a worry and it’s also a significant cost savings.
Each right-sized home is available in a wide variety of exterior finish choices of brick and stone. Special interior features include lifestyle-rich finish outs, tray ceilings with crown molding, cathedral ceilings with special beam packages, granite throughout, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Each energy efficient home is finished with a security system.
Through the beautifully landscaped entrance past the water feature and into the gated community, the 4,500 square foot activity center will greet visitors. The Texas Hill Country-styled lodge features a fitness center, a large den, a kitchen, and a television/media room. The activity center is the hub of the community and can be accessed through the walking trails. A large outdoor pool and gathering area with grills and fire pits is a great way spend a leisurely evening with new found friends. For those who want more activity there is over two and one-half miles of walking paths within Ladera. Tap into the competitive spirit with a Bocce Ball and Pickle Ball courts that are located next to the activity center.
For more information, visit the website LaderaTexas.com, or call 877-235-6149 to set up an appointment.
