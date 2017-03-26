Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Top Producing Team

Achieving over $125 million in home sales in a single year, the John Zimmerman Team is recognized as Fort Worth’s 2016 Top Producing Team at Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, helping the firm to achieve a record-breaking $3.2 billion in total sales, and furthering Zimmerman’s position among the best in the industry.
“I have to attribute last year’s success to our clients trusting us with their most important investment,” said Zimmerman. “They have been instrumental in giving me repeat business, as well as referrals and continue to allow us to be a part of their lives while helping them achieve their goals. This award is in honor of them.”
Overall, Zimmerman’s team saw a 33.3-percent increase in sales last year by creatively helping buyers and sellers like David Endicott navigate the home purchase and sale process. “I cold-called John to take me on because if you do any research at all in Rivercrest and Westover Hills, he’s the man. He’s definitely connected, hardworking, a great negotiator but most importantly he just a good guy. Now a good friend; he was more than a realtor, he was an ambassador for our transition to town,” Endicott said.
The glowing testimony highlights what the John Zimmerman Team strives to do for their clients - provide first class service with unmatched expertise to achieve extraordinary results. In addition, Zimmerman says the brand’s “global exposure” is second to none.
“I receive tremendous support through company advertising, and a world-class website to help drive more buyers to my listings. Robbie Briggs has deep knowledge of the extended marketplace, and has significantly grown the brokerage throughout D/FW, which has further strengthened our brand’s marketing outreach and visibility,” said Zimmerman.
President and CEO Robbie Briggs independently owns and operates Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information visit briggsfreeman.com.
Comments