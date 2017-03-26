Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Keller

Chad Collins and Coldwell Banker are pleased to present 306 Tulip Way, priced $455,000. Distinctive craftsmanship prevails in the Villas of Stone Glen home. The former model home is located within a gated community and located across the street from the dedicated activity center and pool.
Built in 2013, the two-story “Promenade Plan” offers a spacious living room, a chef’s kitchen, an elegant dining area, a dedicated study with French doors, three bedrooms, three and one-half bathrooms, a second-level guest suite or optional game room, a utility room and a two-car garage.
Quality abounds with a custom front door, hand-scraped hardwoods, a traditional fireplace with stone surround, built-ins and upgraded fixtures.
The gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters, a center island, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances including a double oven and a five-burner gas cooktop.
The master suite has a trayed ceiling, luxurious bath and direct egress to the patio.
The extended back patio overlooking a gas fireplace and serene waterfalls.
Inspired by homes in the Texas Hill Country, Villas of Stone Glen is dedicated as a 50-plus active neighborhood with the goal of providing residents a maintenance-free lifestyle.
