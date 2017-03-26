Real Estate

March 26, 2017 12:00 AM

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Keller

Chad Collins and Coldwell Banker are pleased to present 306 Tulip Way, priced $455,000. Distinctive craftsmanship prevails in the Villas of Stone Glen home. The former model home is located within a gated community and located across the street from the dedicated activity center and pool.

Built in 2013, the two-story “Promenade Plan” offers a spacious living room, a chef’s kitchen, an elegant dining area, a dedicated study with French doors, three bedrooms, three and one-half bathrooms, a second-level guest suite or optional game room, a utility room and a two-car garage.

Quality abounds with a custom front door, hand-scraped hardwoods, a traditional fireplace with stone surround, built-ins and upgraded fixtures.

The gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters, a center island, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances including a double oven and a five-burner gas cooktop.

The master suite has a trayed ceiling, luxurious bath and direct egress to the patio.

The extended back patio overlooking a gas fireplace and serene waterfalls.

Inspired by homes in the Texas Hill Country, Villas of Stone Glen is dedicated as a 50-plus active neighborhood with the goal of providing residents a maintenance-free lifestyle.

For additional information, call Collins at 817-707-8079 or visit www.coldwellbankerhomes.com for additional properties available, plus community and school information.

Related content

Real Estate

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Soar over Big Sur and Pebble Beach in this breathtaking drone video

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos