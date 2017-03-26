Williams Trew | Mira Vista

Real Estate

The Colonial-inspired home at 5821 Singletree Court has four bedrooms, four and one-half baths, two living rooms, a formal dining room, media room, private study and three-car garage. The 5,162 square foot home was built in 1997.

Located on a private cul-de-sac in Mira Vista with circle drive and gated porte-cochere, the home is great for those who also want to entertain, golf, play tennis, or be downtown via a quick commute on the Chisolm Trail.

The main level floor plan is open with both a formal dining room and formal living room with a fire place off the main entrance.

The chef’s kitchen includes gas range, granite counters, an island, custom cabinetry, breakfast bar, two pantries, stainless double oven, warming drawer, microwave and commercial-grade refrigerator, which is all open to the breakfast room, back porch and great room.

The master suite on the main level includes a cozy fireplace and sitting area, with access to the back porch and pool. The master bath includes dual vanities, a walk-in shower, garden tub, large walk-in closet and cedar closet.

The private study is directly off the side porte-cochere entrance and features its own full bath.

The back porch looks out over a gorgeous pool with the soothing sounds from the waterfall. An outdoor grilling station features a name-brand grill and outdoor fire place.

The property is offered at $849,500. Contact Blake Barry at 817-832-9940 for more information or to schedule a private showing. To view more pictures and the virtual tour, visit www.WilliamsTrew.com.

