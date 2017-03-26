Elevate Realty | Lake Granbury

The gorgeous lakefront, main body home at 4304 Anaconda Court is great for entertaining and lake recreation. It comes with five bedrooms, three elegant bathrooms, a spacious two-car garage, and 4,836 square feet of living space.
Attention to detail is evident in the custom-built home. Entry into the front door offers a breathtaking view from the open living and dining room. The main floor kitchen is equipped with custom cabinets, a commercial-grade range and granite counters.
The master suite expands on the view with a wall of windows looking out over the balcony and to the glistening lake. The master bathroom features a slipper tub and separate shower. There are two bedrooms on the main floor, and two bedrooms on the lower level have a living area and kitchen great for guests.
Water recreation awaits the new home owner with a boat dock /lift. The outdoor oasis features a covered patio and fireplace.
The home is listed at $679,000. Call Elevate Realty Group at 817-776-4545 to view the luxury lakefront property.
Comments