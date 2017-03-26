Helen Painter Group Realtors | Fort Worth

The one-owner home at 5913 Blanchard Drive has a flexible floorplan, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, two dining areas, and an exceptional great room.
A bonus room off the master can be used as a study, nursery, workout room, or can easily be converted to a fourth bedroom.
The well-cared-for, inviting home offers great space throughout with high ceilings, beautiful flooring, and a fireplace in the great room.
The kitchen is spacious and contains granite counter tops and tile backsplashes. With a breakfast room and dining room, the home is great for hosting events.
The back yard is beautiful with mature landscaping, trees and a covered patio.
The home is conveniently located near restaurants and shopping venues, in a great school district, and just minutes from the new North Tarrant Express Toll Road.
Offered for sale by Helen Painter Group Realtors, the house will be open Sunday, March 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information about the home, listed for $218,000, contact Francisco Islas at 817-343-8211, or Catherine Taylor at 817-975-0605.
