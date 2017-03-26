Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Fort Worth

Montserrat, one of Fort Worth’s most popular neighborhoods, boasts elegant estates accompanied by unmatched amenities, and the home at 4657 Benavente Court is no exception. Graciously sited on two lots spanning more than two acres, the approximately 9,998 square foot home offers a spacious floorplan without sacrificing a feeling of connectivity.
The grand foyer features soaring ceilings, stunning stone and wood detail. A sweeping staircase with intricate railing sets a tone of elegance and style. The formal living and dining rooms are accented by shining chandeliers and exceptional woodwork, like that found throughout the home.
The gourmet kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel, commercial-grade appliances, custom cabinetry, and a spacious center island. Additional casual living and dining spaces are downstairs as well as a wet bar, playroom, media room, handsome study and guest bedroom.
The private master retreat features a double-sided fireplace, sitting area and spa-like bath. Five additional bedrooms and bathrooms are upstairs as well as an expansive balcony with a fireplace and living area.
Outdoor entertainment includes an incredible, multi-level diving pool with a slide and waterfall, a batting cage, basketball court, putting green and playground. The outdoor living and dining spaces include a grilling area, television, fireplace and kitchen complete with a smoker, grill, kegerator and refrigerator. An eight-car garage offers ample storage space.
Neighborhood amenities include gated 24/7 security with patrol, jogging paths, a community pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a park area with a stocked fishing pond. The home is listed by John Zimmerman for $4,499,000.
