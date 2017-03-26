Elevate Realty | Lake Granbury

The luxury lake home at 4017 Crescent Drive is 3,059 square feet of main body, lakefront living in the gated community of DeCordova Bend Estates. It boasts three bedrooms, three and one-half bathrooms, and a three-car garage, as well as a separate and private walk-out basement. The home offers water views from a massive row of windows from the family room and from the master bedroom. Timelessly elegant and impeccably cared for, the one-owner home was custom designed and built to last.
The stunning kitchen has been completely updated with new cabinets, appliances, granite counter tops, and a custom built-in refrigerator. The gorgeous extra-large master suite has a spa-like feel with a large walk-in closet. One of the guest rooms has a Jack-and-Jill bathroom to the fourth bedroom or study with its own see-through fireplace.
The home comes with a guest suite on the lower level with its own private entrance and bathroom, great for a mother-in-law suite or private guest retreat. The owner will include the hot tub on the deck and is willing to include most of the interior furniture with a fair offer.
Call an Elevate Realty agent at 817-736-5757 to view the home, listed at $529,000.
Comments