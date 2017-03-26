Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | North Richland Hills

Deidra Cockerham of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage of Colleyville proudly presents the nicely updated two-bedroom, one and one-half bathroom townhome at 6267 Sherbert Drive in the Home Town Addition. The light and bright home offers hardwood floors downstairs and fresh paint throughout.
The open concept floor plan has a large living room and dining room on the main level. Beautiful windows can be found throughout the residence. As an added convenience, a half-bath is located on the first floor.
The spacious kitchen offers ample storage space, granite counters, a pretty glass backsplash, an eat-in bar and room to entertain guests. The stainless-steel refrigerator conveys with the property.
Just off the kitchen is the tranquil back yard which the homeowner’s association maintains.
The master retreat features a private balcony. The updated bath has double vanities and a garden tub. Additionally, upstairs is a guest bedroom, with additional flex space that could be used as an office or exercise room. The carpeting has been replaced upstairs.
The home offers easy, low maintenance living in a popular neighborhood. Owners can enjoy the jogging/ bike paths, a private lake and convenient access to shopping, restaurants and more. The home will be open on Sunday, March 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. For additional information, contact Cockerham at 817-903-0404 or Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 817-991-3964.
