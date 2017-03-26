Knieper Realty Inc | Lake Granbury

Lakeside living is luxurious in the waterfront home at 2600 Harborside Drive, located in the Harbor Lakes community. The home is within walking distance of the Harbor Lakes Country Club with golf, swimming, and a full service clubhouse. Beautiful Lake Granbury beckons from the back yard. The sophisticated home sits on a magnificent waterfront lot with 140-feet of water frontage and boasts awe inspiring panoramic lake views.
Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, the home was built with quality, distinction and attention to detail. Outstanding curb appeal and lush landscaping combine to create a world-class experience in waterfront living. There is over 4,200 square feet of living space complete with a wonderfully designed open floor plan that’s great for entertaining.
Oversized windows across the back of the home capture the views of open water while upper decks bring the countryside into clear focus. A grand staircase, see-through fireplace, arched doorways, designer lighting, and beautiful tile floors are just a few of the special features the property has to offer. The private master suite has large closets and grand fixtures.
The home is offered for $635,000. For more information, or to schedule a private viewing, contact Knieper Real Estate at 817-219-0456. Visit www.WeSellGranbury.com for more information.
