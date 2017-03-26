Virginia Cook Realtors | Fort Worth

Traditional style and impressive features come together beautifully in the custom five-bedroom home at 2840 River Brook Court, located in the gated community of River Park.
Situated on a lush interior cul-de-sac lot (one of the largest lots in the neighborhood), the home offers more the 3,900 square feet of exceptional living space just minutes from the Chisholm Tollway.
The impressive foyer reveals high ceilings along with name brand windows and hand-scraped wood floors that flow throughout an open design that seamlessly unites dining and living areas. The family room has a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and the study could be a sixth bedroom.
The kitchen offers granite counter tops, beautiful tile designs, stainless appliances and a large walk-in pantry. An oversized island with abundant storage and ample work space ensures that food can easily be served to the kitchen’s breakfast bar, separate breakfast area or elegant formal dining area.
The downstairs master provides an inviting retreat with a private sitting area and adjoining bath featuring a jetted tub, separate shower, dual granite vanities, linen closet, and walk-in closet with a custom storage system.
Two additional bedrooms are located downstairs. Upstairs is a second living area, along with two bedrooms featuring walk-in closets and custom storage systems.
Outside, an expansive covered veranda overlooks the large back yard enclosed by a stone fence.
The home, which has a new roof, is offered at $674,900. Contact Alden Karotkin of Virginia Cook, Realtors at 817-319-1325 or akarotkin@virginiacook.com. For more information visit https://www.virginiacook.com/for-sale/mls-13540436-2840-river-brook-court-fort-worth-tx-76116.
Comments