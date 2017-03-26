Williams Trew | Eagle Mountain Lake

Martha Williams, Kathy Fetters and Williams Trew Real Estate are proud to offer the 3.76-acre lake compound or corporate retreat at 13180 Miller Road on Eagle Mountain Lake. The fully furnished house features a stunning waterfront and two boat docks located just steps from the house. The unique property can sleep 18. It was built by the current owners as a family retreat at Eagle Mountain Lake.
The main house includes eight bedrooms, six and one-half baths and over 6,700 square feet of living space. The gourmet kitchen includes two built-in refrigerators, a double oven, granite counter tops, dual dishwashers, warming drawer and trash compactor. The living area has high ceilings, wet bar and French doors that lead to the covered porch with amazing lake views.
The guest house features two bedrooms, one bath, 1,146 square feet, a living area and full kitchen, plus an apartment that is great for guests above the garage. Car enthusiasts will enjoy the ten-car garage. Many special features including a gated entrance, mature trees and two roof-top decks for viewing the annual Fourth of July fireworks.
Contact Williams at 817-570-9401 and Fetters at 214-435-2342 for more information or to schedule a private showing. To view more pictures and the virtual tour, visit www.WilliamsTrew.com.
