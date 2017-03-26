Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Just Sold

The homes listed below were recently sold by the expert agents with Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. For a full list of North Texas homes on the market, visit briggsfreeman.com.
The beautiful Spanish influenced home at 2017 Four Oaks Lane features solid wood floors, elaborate molding, Knotty Alder cabinetry and a location that is hard to beat. From the open floor plan to the sparkling pool and outdoor living and kitchen area, the home was made for entertaining. The spacious climate-controlled wine cellar in the basement holds 2,500 bottles and has room for a dining set. The home, listed at $2,973,400, was sold by Jamie Adams and Kelsi Couture.
The stunning Southlake home at 1505 Le Mans Lane has a multitude of beautiful upgrades including an oversized hot tub and fire pit, custom bench seating in the formal dining room, built-in cabinetry in the game room and mudroom and new name-brand exterior doors leading to outdoor living. Listed for $829,000, the home was sold by Wynne and Perry Moore.
Located in popular gated River Elm just minutes from downtown, 3052 Elm River Drive is a wonderful custom-built family home with a spacious open floorplan and ample room for living and entertaining. The gourmet kitchen features double ovens, a gas cooktop and island and a butler’s pantry. Flow with ease into the family room and then through the atrium doors that lead to a covered patio. Listed for $699,000, the home was sold by Virginia Durham.
Memorable gatherings are sure to take place at 7268 Brekenridge Drive, a beautiful four-bedroom home with over 3,900 square feet of space for relaxing and entertaining. Two dramatic stairways lead to the private bedrooms on the second floor, each with generous closet space. Double doors lead to a large media room. A game room with a two-way fireplace opens to a spacious deck overlooking Eagle Mountain Lake. Listed for $389,900, the home was sold by Jason Garcia.
