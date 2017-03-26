Knieper Real Estate | Brazos River

The home at 2411 Cactus Rio Lane was meticulously designed and created. Situated just 20 minutes from Fort Worth on the Brazos River, the one of a kind estate sits on over six-acres of prime waterfront property. The home has over 500-feet of river frontage, as well as a private boat dock with boat slips and jet ski lifts. The location on the Brazos River is considered to be some of the finest waterski/wakeboarding water in all of Texas because of a constant state of smooth glass-like water. The hilly countryside and large trees allow for a peaceful life along the long arm of the Brazos river.
Located in the private community of Silverado on the Brazos, the property features two gated entries, a main house and a guest house, a sand volleyball court, a large outdoor kitchen and cabana, a private salt water infinity pool, a media room, a 20,000-gallon rain water harvest system and seven garage spots for two- and four-wheeled vehicles.
The main house has been designed with beautiful white Texas stone and a metal roof, creating a magnificent curb appeal. Inside are hand-etched concrete floors, high cathedral ceilings with custom cedar beams and beautiful arched doorways. Attention to detail is apparent in the multiple living areas, study/library, seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and two-half bathrooms. The gourmet kitchen has granite counters, a butcher block island, stainless steel appliances, two sinks and high ceilings. The six-top gas stove sits under a rock vent hood with a beautiful tile back splash. Fire places adorn many rooms including the breakfast area just off the kitchen.
The home is expertly designed and decorated with fantastic color schemes and top of the line upgrades including ultra-wide crown moldings and beautiful window treatments. The large master suite has ample space, as well as a beautiful ensuite with marble floors, multiple vanities, ample cabinet space and an oversized master closet.
Next to the Main house is a guest home, equipped with its own private kitchen, living room, dining area, multiple bedrooms and bathrooms as well as a family room.
The home is offered at $1,499,000. Call the Knieper Team at 817-219-0456 to schedule a private tour or visit www.WeSellGranbury.com for more information.
Comments