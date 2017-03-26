Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Aledo

Ann Motheral and Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage are pleased to present 106 Ranch Meadow Court. Located in the Aledo school district, the lovely property feeds into the Stuard Elementary School and is in a fabulous location with great curb appeal. The traditional-style home boasts five bedrooms, four and one-half bathrooms, a three-car garage, soaring ceilings, a family friendly open floor plan and a gourmet kitchen.
The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinetry, double ovens, a large island and an expansive breakfast area. The kitchen opens to the light and airy family room that features a stone fireplace.
The master suite is on the first floor and is large enough for a separate sitting area. It also has a private entrance to a peaceful back yard. The ensuite master bathroom has a soaking tub, oversized separate shower and dual vanities. Attached to the master bath are separate his-and-her walk-in closets. Additionally, on the first floor, there is a guest bedroom that could also be used as a second office or playroom.
Three generously-sized bedrooms are located on second floor. Two of the bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom, while the other bedroom is quite private with its own attached bath. The second floor features another living area that makes a great “hang out” space.
The back yard is a relaxing oasis, with a pool as well as a spa. The extended patio has a pergola and is a great spot for relaxing.
The home will be open on Sunday, March 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. For a private showing or more information, contact Motheral at 817-832-1101 or ann.motheral@cbdfw.com.
Comments