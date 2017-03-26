Virginia Cook Realtors | Parker County

Located in Covered Bridge Canyon, 336 Covered Bridge Drive is situated on nearly two acres of some of Parker County’s most beautiful topography.
Showcasing views of rolling terrain and majestic trees, the home has over 4,700 square feet of living space with four bedrooms, three and one-half baths, a handsome study, and plenty of areas to gather including a great room, second living room upstairs, and a media room. The bonus room could be used for hobby, exercise or studio space.
Meals can be enjoyed in the formal dining room with a fireplace or generous breakfast room, and the large kitchen is ready for any occasion with a large center island, granite counters, abundant cabinetry, a walk-in pantry and name-brand stainless appliances including a gas cook top and double ovens. There is a separate bar and butler’s pantry adjacent to the kitchen, as well as a built-in desk and work station.
Special features include a rock fireplace in the great room, where a beamed vaulted ceiling accentuates the open feel. The fireplace is flanked by French doors spilling out to the generous covered porch overlooking a backyard paradise.
The outdoor living area features a vaulted ceiling, fireplace, kitchen, resort-like pool, spa and lush landscaping.
The private master suite is located on the ground floor and has its own covered porch overlooking a scenic pond. The bath features walk-in closets, separate vanities, jetted tub and a walk-in double shower.
Beautiful flooring includes wood floors, slate, stone, and carpet, and added amenities include a three-car garage and circular drive.
Students attend Aledo schools and community amenities include a neighborhood pool and low homeowners association dues.
The home is offered at $859,500 and will be open Sunday, March 26 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Contact Ivey Ramsey at 817-829-6809. For more information visit the website at https://www.virginiacook.com/for-sale/mls-13543073-336-covered-bridge-drive-fort-worth-tx-76108.
