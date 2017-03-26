Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate offers a gardener’s dream at 7917 Vista Ridge Drive S. in the quiet gated community of Vista Ridge. The beautiful traditional two-story home is located near some of Fort Worth’s most popular private schools, quality hospitals, and several convenient shopping centers.
The Energy Star-certified home includes a 13-15 SEER air conditioning unit, and has a functional open floor plan with 3,668 square feet of living space featuring five bedrooms, four bathrooms, two living areas, a dining room, breakfast room, study and two-car garage.
Upon entry guests notice the charming French doors leading into the study. Adjacent to the study, the spacious formal dining room allows easy access to the kitchen. The kitchen shines with gorgeous granite counters, a kitchen island, double oven, convection oven and gas cooktop. The kitchen opens to the breakfast room and living room with a cozy corner fireplace.
The downstairs master bedroom has a large bathroom with separate vanities, garden tub, and separate shower. Also downstairs is a guest bedroom with a full bath. A climate controlled sunroom or garden center with access to the back yard is sure to delight the gardener.
Upstairs, an expansive living room provides peaceful views of the outside gardens.
Additionally, three remaining bedrooms along with two full bathrooms are located upstairs.
Outside, a collection of fruit trees, various grape vines, raised vegetable and herb gardens thrive thanks to a drip irrigation system.
For more information or a private showing, call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.
