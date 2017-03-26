Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Spencer Perry and Williams Trew Real Estate are pleased to present the home at 1104 Gabriel Lane in gated Ridgmar Estates. Built in 2003, the three-bedroom, two-and-one-half-bath, 2,625 square foot home features upgrades, a spacious floor plan, and plantation shutters throughout.
Gorgeous hardwoods in large living and dining areas and beautiful bay windows in dining room and breakfast nook bring casual elegance to daily living.
The gourmet kitchen boasts large island, granite counters, gas cooktop, walk-in pantry and opens to living area.
The over-sized master suite includes his-and-her walk-in closets, and a spacious full bath featuring a claw foot tub.
The floor plan has sizable split bedrooms with walk-in closets, as well as a large utility room with sink and built-in cabinets for extra storage.
The low-maintenance home has a homeowner’s association which maintains both front and back yards.
With a charming exterior and impeccable interior, the home is conveniently located near shopping and I-30. It is offered at $435,000, and may be shown by appointment only through Perry at Williams Trew. Call 817-964-5210 or email spencer@williamstrew.com for more information.
