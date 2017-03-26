Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Mira Vista

With beautiful curb appeal and a location in the guarded and gated community of Mira Vista, the meticulously maintained home at 6700 Saucon Valley Drive is situated on over one-half acre. A grand foyer leads into an open floor plan made for entertaining and an elegant yet comfortable lifestyle. The home has approximately 5,323 square feet and is offered at $1,175,000.
Upon entering, visitors are welcomed by a view of the formal dining room featuring a lovely dual sided open fireplace, a graceful curved stairway, spacious formal living and open concept family room and kitchen.
Light and bright with a neutral color palette, the downstairs has views of the gorgeous pool and private back yard.
The master suite has access to the patio and features a luxurious bath and custom closets. An additional guest suite and bath, a gourmet kitchen, study, large laundry room with an abundance of storage and an outside entry complete the downstairs of the beautiful home.
Upstairs features an additional two bedrooms and baths, a home office located in landing, and a very large game or playroom with ample built-in storage.
An oversized three-car garage with more built-in storage connects to a charming brick paver driveway.
Located adjacent to the jogging trail, the home offers a quiet location and serene backyard privacy.
For additional questions regarding the home, contact Lisa Looney at 817-791-5908 or Amanda Osterkamp at 817-901-6611 with Burt • Ladner Real Estate.
