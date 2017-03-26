Elevate Realty | Lake Granbury

Sue Thompson of Elevate Realty is pleased to announce a new luxury listing on Lake Granbury at 1412 Scandinavian Court. The exceptional two-acre, 5,487 square-foot, Craftsman-style home has magnificent views of the lake. It comes with six bedrooms, four bathrooms, a spacious four-car garage and is listed for $1,150,000.
The property was custom designed for luxurious living, lakeside entertaining, and lake recreation. The impressive large foyer leads to an open living/dining/kitchen area, with a full wall of glass doors. The home boasts expansive glass frames that look out onto the lake and an outdoor oasis, with covered patio, gas logs firepit, heated pool and spa.
Water recreation awaits with a flat walk to the double boat dock that has boat and jet-ski lifts and an additional floating dock. The home’s main-body location means the dock leads straight out to the lake for fishing, boating, jet-skiing or just lounging in the cool water.
The interior of the home boasts high-end finishes that includes: three fireplaces, an oak-walled library, and a master bath with fireplace, heated tile floors and a steam shower. There’s also a circulating hot water system. The home comes with a smart home system that can be controlled from a smartphone or computer from anywhere for modern ease and luxury. Lake views abound from an elegant open, spacious, floor plan.
Call Thompson at 817-219-6144 for an appointment to view the property.
Comments