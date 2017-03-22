Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Colleyville

Madeline Daraio and the Colleyville office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage are proud to represent the home at 204 Polo Trail.
The beautifully appointed home, with four bedrooms, three baths, a study, game room and media room with wet bar, has a park-like large yard with a gorgeous pool.
The inviting dramatic entrance with soaring ceilings and arched doorways opens to the formal dining area and the wood paneled study with built-ins and coffered ceilings.
The spacious living room has custom crown moldings and a fireplace.
The gourmet island kitchen has granite counters, a large pantry and a spacious breakfast nook.
The comfortable family room is open to the kitchen and has a gas fireplace.
The wall of windows in the family room offers a view of the lushly landscaped yard with north/south exposure.
There is new carpet in the owners’ retreat. The custom-built home has a guest bedroom on the first level and roomy secondary bedrooms.
The heating and air conditioning systems and water heaters have been replaced. The home has a three-car garage and is located within the Keller school district.
The Remington Park neighborhood has homeowners’ association dues of $795 per year and includes tennis and sports courts, a pool with a cabana, and walking trails.
The home is priced at $735,000.
For more information or to schedule a private showing, call Daraio at 817-528-8001 or visit www.madelinedaraio.com for a virtual tour.
Comments