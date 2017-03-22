Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Trophy Club

Coldwell Banker and Beverly Beasley are delighted to present the home at 2832 Sherwood Drive, within the Highlands at Trophy Club subdivision tucked in among the Lake Grapevine Corps of Engineers land.
The enlarged back patio features a brick fireplace and cedar pergola which transforms the back yard into a third living and entertainment area.
The open floor plan kitchen includes granite counter tops, an island, gas cooktop, stainless appliances, knotty alder custom cabinets, corner pantry and large breakfast bar.
The home has four bedrooms and three and one-half baths. Located downstairs is a large family room with hardwood floors, and a secondary bedroom and full bath for guests or nursery.
Upstairs is a large game room with half-bath and two bedrooms separated by a Jack-and-Jill bath.
The master suite is conveniently located downstairs and separated off the back of the home for added privacy.
The master bath suite includes dual vanities, a spacious closet, large shower and wonderful jetted bathtub.
The upgrades in the home include distressed hardwoods, rubbed bronze fixtures and granite counter tops in the bathrooms.
The home is being offered at $429,000. To view, call Beasley at 817-366-8369.
