Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty | DeSoto

Wilson Montoya with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Southlake is pleased to present 1818 Masters Drive, located in gated Thorntree Country Club, a golf course community.
Stone and dormers add to the lovely curb appeal of the approximately 2,475 square-foot luxury townhome, complete with hardwood floors in all the main living areas.
The entry leads to the elegant wooden stairway, gorgeous stone fireplace, and the upgraded kitchen complete with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, built-in oven and microwave, and gas cooktop with a cabinet matching specialty range hood.
Also, elegant pendant lighting accents the kitchen and continues into the formal dining room.
The custom home features a downstairs master bedroom with an adjoining study or workout room. The spacious master bath has a jetted tub, separate shower, two sinks, nickel fixtures and a walk-in closet.
The lovely stairway leads to a large landing area, a media room with the availability to project on the wall or on a 150-inch screen, two bedrooms and a full bath.
The home’s location provides easy access to Highway 67 and Interstate 35.
The home is listed for $299,000. For more information or to schedule a showing, contact Montoya at 817-881-5135.
