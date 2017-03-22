Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Trophy Club

Michelle Dupre and Coldwell Banker Residential are excited to present the spectacular listing at 2202 Malin Drive. The home was built for family and entertaining, offering five spacious bedrooms, five full- and two-half-bathrooms, a study, and a three-car split garage.
First class amenities include a large living room with wooden beams open to the exquisite chef kitchen, with granite counter tops, stainless steel double ovens, gourmet six-burner stove, and bright and spacious breakfast room.
Also on the main level, are an incredible master wing with stunning custom features like designer carpet and granite tile inlays in the bathroom, and a secondary guest room with an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet.
Upstairs, two staircases meet at a Juliet balcony with a hall that leads to an additional three bedrooms, each with its own bathroom and walk-in closet. The game room, media room, and balcony overlooking the large back yard are located at the other end of the hall.
Other features include a grand, sweeping staircase at the entry, hand scraped hardwood floors, and a wine cellar in the formal dining room.
The home, open Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19 from 1 to 4 p.m., is priced $698,000.
For additional information, call Dupre at 682-472-5287 or visit www.coldwellbankerhomes.com for additional properties available, plus community and school information.
